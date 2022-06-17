Purge Nation to host whiskey tasting for Father’s Day

If you want to treat your dad to a great time this Father’s Day, you may want to head over to axe-throwing business Purge Nation. The business will be holding a whiskey tasting event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. this Sunday. Participants don’t have to be dads, according to Tammy Stephens, who co-owns Purge Nation with her son, Seth Heice.

“My son loves whiskey, and we wanted to do something special for Father’s Day,” she said. “And we are a whiskey bar, and we are a tequila bar, and we are a full bar. So, we thought, what better way to do that than do whiskey tasting?”

There are two whiskey-tasting packages people can buy. The $40 package consists of five mid-range whisky tastings, while the $100 package consists of five high-end whiskey tastings. People who want to give the event a shot (pun intended) can prepay over the phone or in person. Purge Nation is located at 719 3rd Avenue in West Point

There are currently 20 spaces for the event. Stephens said there are about three to four left, but she can make more if needed.

Purge Nation’s bar has over 150 varieties of whiskey. Stephens said participants can say what varieties of whiskey they like or have tried before and then taste varieties that compliment them. A whisky sommelier will be present to help participants choose varieties.

Purge Nation held its grand opening at the beginning of April. It has not only axe-throwing but dart throwing, virtual reality games, a bar and a restaurant.

Customers ages nine and under can throw soft axes at an inflatable Velcro target system. Stephens recommends the virtual reality games for kids five and up. There are about 10 virtual reality games for kids and over 100 for adults.

Purge Nation hosts birthday parties, bachelor parties, bachelorette parties, company team building and other special events.

Stephens said the business has been doing well, especially on weekends.

“We have had several events, several birthday parties,” Stephens said. “We can accommodate up to 300 people. So, we can definitely do big parties.”

Stephens said there is live music on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

“It’s acoustic on Thursdays, usually, or like a small band,” she said. “And then on Fridays and Saturdays, it’s more of a DJ. After 9 p.m.”

Purge Nation is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. It is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.