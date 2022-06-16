Reed Foundation offering free lawn service for seniors

The Reed Foundation, a local nonprofit organization, is offering free lawn service for seniors age 62 and up who live in Lanett, Valley and West Point. Volunteers will mow and rake lawns and trim shrubs on Wednesday, June 22 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT. Those who want their lawns cared for should call (706) 590-9676 or email info@thereedfoundtion.net at least two to three days before June 22. The organization aims to maintain as many yards as it can on that day.

“It’s a way to give back to seniors,” said Rev. John Frederick Jr., executive director of The Reed Foundation. “We know they have limited incomes, and we just want to be a blessing, trying to do something to help them carry the load.”

Frederick said the idea for the project was his and Reed Foundation CEO Cameron Reed’s. Since last year, they had been talking about how they could help local seniors.

Right now, The Reed Foundation has about two or three volunteers to help with the project. More volunteers are welcome to help. Those interested in helping with the project can also call or email The Reed Foundation.

Frederick said a few people have called already to schedule lawn service.

“We would like to ensure them [seniors and their families] that this is not a scam and we just want to be a blessing to our seniors,” he said.

The Reed Foundation hopes to provide the service at least twice a year.

The Reed Foundation was founded by Cameron Reed, a graduate of Lanett High School who is now the equipment administrative assistant for the Chicago Bears. It aims to address many different community needs such as helping seniors get their medications, helping seniors with their yards, mentoring youth, picking up trash and doing workshops on how churches can play a role in the community, according to Frederick. The Reed Foundation officially launched at the beginning of January.

The organization is located at 501 1st Street Suite B in Lanett. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information, visit www.thereedfoundation1.com.