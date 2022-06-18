Seniors participate in mini Masters Games

VALLEY — Many older Alabamians who are participants in their local senior centers like to take part in Masters Games competition. These games have been conducted by the Masters Games of Alabama, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles for active adults ages 50 and older through social, mental and physical activities.

Those who win medals at the District level go on to state competition.

The games won’t be taking place this year due to COVID concerns, but four east Alabama senior centers did have a Masters Games-like get-together on Friday at Valley Community Center. Valley seniors hosted fellow seniors from Lanett, Wedowee and Woodland. Nerf and frisbee throws took place in the Community Room (a.k.a. “the big gym) with dominoes and Rook being held on tables inside the Hood-Gray Room.

It was a fun day for all, and everyone is hoping to get back to the District and State Games in the coming years.

The Alabama Masters Games began in Oxford, Alabama in 1989. The Games provide those in the 50 and older age group the opportunity to maintain and active lifestyle by participating in a variety of events. While the Games offer an Olympic-style atmosphere, the focus is not on competition, but fun and fellowship. In pre-Covid times, the State Games would draw somewhere between 600 and 800 participants.

Valley Community Center regularly hosted District competition and on several occasions was the site for the State Games.