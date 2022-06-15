Springwood basketball practices at Auburn

Springwood’s varsity boys basketball team continued their June practices with the Auburn University summer camp last week. The camp consisted of three games, with the final one played at Auburn Arena.

“It was really exciting for the guys,” Springwood coach Lisa Sampson said. “We’ve got some new pieces to the varsity boys this year. We’ve got some newcomers I’m really excited about. It was a good day.”

Sampson also stressed what she wants her players to focus on during the summer.

“I like to focus on in June just the individual skillset like shooting and ball handling,” Sampson said. “We combine our varsity boys and varsity girls in our workouts. It’s been great. They’re beginning to understand that just putting in the work things are going to happen.”

Even outside of the summer camps and practices, the boys will keep working on their game.

“These guys are playing travel ball,” Sampson said. “They’re doing other things, so they’re keeping a basketball in their hands all summer.”

The boys team will travel to Troy’s team camp in two weeks. After June, they won’t be able to meet as a team for the rest of the summer.