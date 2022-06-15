Taking precaution during a heat advisory

By Chase Davis

Georgia and Alabama are currently under a heat advisory this week, with daily temperatures reaching highs in the upper 90s. As such, several local organizations are taking proactive steps to ensure that their summer programs are beating the heat.

With several summer camps planned in the area, the 4-H club has taken several precautions to prevent their youth campers from getting overheated. According to Troup County Extension Agent Laura Mirarchi, this includes always having water on-site and structuring their schedule around the heat.

“Our programs are a really good mix of indoor and outdoor activities,” Mirarchi said. “We also have the schedules structured where kids are only outside for about 15 to 20 minutes before they come in to cool off.”

It is not just kids who are at risk for heat-related illnesses during these scorching temperatures though. According to the Center for Disease Control, those most prone to heat exhaustion are actually elderly people, ages 65 and up. As such, the Active Life Senior Center has implemented several programs to assist the elderly of Troup County.

“We recently bought over 100 box fans to give to members in an effort to help supplement air conditioning in their homes,” Aging Services Manager Dan Wooten said. “Also, we are helping to assist members in need with applying for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance program through Community Action for Improvement. Because the application is now online, a lot of our members are not able to apply without help.”

In addition to these programs, the Active Life center has also installed an outdoor fountain on their nature trail and has begun holding its outdoor activities, such as pickleball, earlier in the morning when temperatures are lower. They also make daily announcements reminding members to be careful in the hot conditions.

“We can’t help the whole community, but we are trying to help as many seniors as we can,” Wooten said.

Currently, the afternoon temperatures all week are set to be in the 90s. For the latest updates on weather, be sure to follow the US National Weather Service of Peachtree City, Georgia on Facebook or on their website at www.weather.gov/ffc.