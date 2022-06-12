TCSO: 13-year-old drowns, second victim in critical condition after ‘tragic

A 13-year-old female has died and a 40-year-old woman is in critical condition after a tragic accident at West Point Lake on Saturday.

According to a press release from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday at 1:57 p.m., deputies with TCSO, along with Troup County Fire Department and Troup County AMR were dispatched to West Point Lake near the 400 block of Lower Glass Bridge Road in regards to a possible drowning involving two victims, according to a press release from TCSO.

When deputies arrived they found a 40-year-old female unresponsive and not breathing. Deputies immediately began life-saving measures and the victim was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center, and is currently in critical condition, according to the press release. A second victim, a 13-year-old female could not be located.

Utilizing boat operations, deputies and the Department of Natural Resources began searching for the other victim with no success. A dive team with the Columbus (GA) Fire and Rescue was requested and arrived on scene at approximately 5 p.m. and began their search operations. Around 7:30 p.m. the body of the 13 year old female was recovered by the dive teams, according to the press release.

Calling the incident a tragic accident, TCSO said the names of the victims, who are from LaGrange, are not being released at this time due to on-going family notifications.