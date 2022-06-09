TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures expected on Phillips Rd.
Published 10:16 am Thursday, June 9, 2022
Lane closures along Phillips Rd could cause delays, the Chambers County Highway Department announced Thursday in a press release.
The work will impact Phillips Rd (CR 208) and Cusseta Road (CR 299), near Huguley Elementary School. The release said the work will require one lane of traffic to be closed and impact lunchtime traffic and evening commuter traffic. The work is expected to be completed late Thursday.