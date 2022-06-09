TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures expected on Phillips Rd.

Published 10:16 am Thursday, June 9, 2022

By Ed Pugh

Lane closures along Phillips Rd could cause delays, the Chambers County Highway Department announced Thursday in a press release.

The work will impact Phillips Rd (CR 208) and Cusseta Road (CR 299), near Huguley Elementary School. The release said the work will require one lane of traffic to be closed and impact lunchtime traffic and evening commuter traffic. The work is expected to be completed late Thursday.

More News

Looser resigns from Lanett City Council

Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce accepting new Junior Ambassadors

Juneteenth festival set for Lanett

Valley Parks and Recreation making a slow comeback

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events