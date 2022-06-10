Upgrades coming to Morgan-Washburn Stadium

During the Monday Chambers County Commission meeting, the commission approved a resolution that will send $20,000 to Lanett City Schools to be used for upgrades to Morgan-Washburn Stadium.

Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Boyd said the funds will be used to complete some much-needed upgrades around the stadium campus.

“The funds will be used to supplement the costs of much-needed upgrades to our football stadium venue,” Boyd said. “These upgrades include a new sound system, renovations to the press box and a new scoreboard for our baseball complex. “

These improvements tie into the new field house that is currently under construction and hopes to be ready by the start of the football season.

The commission also approved $38,000 to be provided to the City of Lanett from the Economic Development Fund (106 fund) to help complete the final phase of the streetscape project.

The city has provided $128,000 in matching funds to the project that will take place on 1st street near W.O. Lance Elementary School.

In a memo provided to the commission, Chambers County Executive Director Valerie Gray said, “normally this could be complete with in-kind work. However, due to the county and city being unable to perform this work in the public ROW (right of way) because of project overload, we are requesting the amount of $38,000 from the 106 Fund to cover the costs associated with the project.”

In other commission business, the commission approved a request from Chambers County Jail Administrator Maj. Tommy Sims to award the commissary and banking services contract to Kimbles Food by Design out of LaGrange, Georgia. Kimbles has been the provider of these services since 2015.

The commission also approved a request by Sims to purchase a 2022 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado in the amount of $45,295 from King Chevrolet in Valley. The vehicle this will replace is slated to be handed down to another member of the sheriff’s department.

The commission will meet again for a work session on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 3 p.m., followed by its regular business meeting at 4 p.m.