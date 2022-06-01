Valley arrest reports for June 1
Published 3:47 pm Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Justin Eugene Hill, 37 of Lafayette, Charged with Receiving Stolen Property (Felony), 1 Count of Fraud, Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement x2, Obstruction of Law Enforcement and Reckless Endangerment.
Tyler Wayne Johnson, 26 of Lanett, Charged with Obstruction Failure to Appear.
Frank Minkwan Lee, 49 of Buford Ga, Charged with Obstruction Failure to Appear.
Thomas Ray Swan, 20 of Valley, Charged with Domestic Violence Assault.
Corey Michael Coulter, 18 of Valley, Charged with Failure to Appear x3.