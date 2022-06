Kayla Sharyce Heard, 25 of Valley, charged with Attempted Murder

Danielle Denise Summers, 38 of Valley, charged with Fail to Appear (Traffic)

Joey Antonia Pye, 43 of Camp Hill, charged with Fail to Appear (Traffic) X4

Patience Nicole Hornsby, 26 of Lanett, charged with Theft of Property 4th Degree

Russell Williams, 55 of LaFayette, charged with Obstruction of Governmental Operations