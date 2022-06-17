Valley arrest reports for June 17

Alexis Arguello Little, 37 of Valley, charged with Ignition Interlock Violation and Fail to Pay

Patrick Wayne Duffey, 52 of Columbus, charged with Fail to Appear

Phillip Wayne Whaley, 34 of Valley, charged with Fail to Pay

Reggie Stokes, 27 of Montgomery, charged with Fail to Appear

Jimmie Roy Smith, 68 of Cusseta, charged with Obstructing Governmental Operations

Deasia Patton, 22 of Lanett, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree