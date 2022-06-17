Valley arrest reports for June 17
Published 4:08 pm Friday, June 17, 2022
Alexis Arguello Little, 37 of Valley, charged with Ignition Interlock Violation and Fail to Pay
Patrick Wayne Duffey, 52 of Columbus, charged with Fail to Appear
Phillip Wayne Whaley, 34 of Valley, charged with Fail to Pay
Reggie Stokes, 27 of Montgomery, charged with Fail to Appear
Jimmie Roy Smith, 68 of Cusseta, charged with Obstructing Governmental Operations
Deasia Patton, 22 of Lanett, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree