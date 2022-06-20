Valley arrest reports for June 20
Published 3:56 pm Monday, June 20, 2022
Noah Hunter Wilkes, 23 of Smiths Station, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Justin Lynn Bom, 39 of Thomasville, GA., charged with Breaking into a Motor Vehicle and Theft of Property 3rd
Dontavious Keontre Jackson, 27 of Valley, charged with Breaking into a Motor Vehicle and Theft of Property 2nd
Shelton Deon Cox, 37 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Revoked and Speeding
Delreco Montae Murphy, 37 of West Point, charged with Driving Under the Influence
Joseph Mark Coker, 31 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Suspended