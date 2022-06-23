Valley arrest reports for June 23

Dwight Eugene Houston, 53 of Opelika, charged with Failure to Appear-Giving False Name to Officer

Anthony Dexter McCarden, 58 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Harassment and Criminal Mischief 2nd

Keegan Jamar Newton, 41 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Attempting to Elude, Reckless Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Ashley Deyanna Baldwin, 27 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Appear-Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Mary Susanne Ray, 53 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Appear-Criminal Trespass 2nd

Paul Thomas Riley, 47 of Columbus, charged with Public Intoxication

Riley Jackson, 47 of Greenville, AL, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Revoked