Valley arrest reports for June 23
Published 4:48 pm Thursday, June 23, 2022
Dwight Eugene Houston, 53 of Opelika, charged with Failure to Appear-Giving False Name to Officer
Anthony Dexter McCarden, 58 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Harassment and Criminal Mischief 2nd
Keegan Jamar Newton, 41 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Attempting to Elude, Reckless Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident
Ashley Deyanna Baldwin, 27 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Appear-Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Mary Susanne Ray, 53 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Appear-Criminal Trespass 2nd
Paul Thomas Riley, 47 of Columbus, charged with Public Intoxication
Riley Jackson, 47 of Greenville, AL, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Revoked