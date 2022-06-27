Valley arrest reports for June 27

Brandon John Denery, 27, of Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear on Traffic Offenses.

James Phillip Adcox, 50, from Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear on Traffic Offenses.

Ivan Mandez, 41 from Valley, AL was arrested for Domestic Violence 3rd Degree (Harassment) and Obstructing Governmental Operations.

Antonio Laquince Randolph, 39, from Hurtsboro, AL was arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.

Telina Lynn Breeze, 40, from Valley, AL was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Martin Maguiver Xocol, 26, from Valley, AL was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (Alcohol).

Chester C. Smith, 64, from Valley, AL was arrested for Possession of Prescription Medication and Harassment.

Tyler Mackenzie Clark, 26, of Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear on 4 Counts of Traffic Offenses.

Johnny Anson Long, 40, from Lanett, AL was arrested for 2 Counts of Failure to Appear on Traffic Offenses.

Jerome Junior Ballard, 41, from Lanett, AL was arrested for Public Intoxication.

Eliza Nicole Turner, 43, from Valley, AL was arrested for Theft of Property 4th Degree.