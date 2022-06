Laqueda Magan Pace, 34, from Lanett, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear (Traffic) and Failure to Pay Solid Waste.

Jaquavius Isaiha Heard, 28 from Valley, AL was arrested for Obstructing Governmental Operations.

Nykolas Cason Henderson, 21, from Valley, AL was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Victor Joseph Wynne, 55, from Kingsport, TN was arrested for Public Intoxication.