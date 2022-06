Zachaeus Trezon Mosley, 24 of LaGrange, charged with Attempting to Elude and Obstruction of Governmental Operations

Markedrick Antavius Floyd, 40 of Valley, charged with Public Intoxication

Jumaria Antonia Kelly, 18 of Valley, charged with Minor Possession of Alcohol

Tavian Randell Walker, 22 of Valley, charged with Driving Under the Influence