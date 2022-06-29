Valley High School students win awards in art show

Valley High School art teacher Teresa Davidson and her students concluded a terrific year with the annual VHS Student Art Show, according to a Chambers County School District press release. Davidson’s hard work with her students ensured that the arts arrived at Valley High this past May for the show with a vast array of student work on display.

Prize winners in the annual VHS Student Art Show received certificates and place ribbons for first, second and third place awards. Additional awards were provided for best of show, painting contests, drawing contests and other mixed media and sculpture contests. Some of the students even won cash awards for their contest submissions for the show.

Best of show and first, second and third in painting, drawing and other also won money prizes. The students displayed a vast collection of skills acquired over the course of the year in the school’s art department.

Valley High School Principal Montray Thompson commended Davidson on her work with the students. Thompson added that Davidson’s work will be missed as she concluded her final year as the art teacher at VHS with her recent retirement.