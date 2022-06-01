Valley incident reports for June 1

Report of Theft of Property 3rd in the area of 4800 48th Street.

Report of Domestic Violence 3rd Degree Harassment in the area of Boyd Circle.

Report of Property Damage in the 3400 block of 20th Avenue.

Report of Identity Theft in the 1700 block of 45th Street.

Report of Harassment in the area of 375 Fob James Drive.

Report of Theft in the area of Boyd Circle.

Report of Property Damage in the Area of Pond Street.

Report of Domestic Violence in the area of County Road 519.