Valley incident reports for June 3

Published 4:27 pm Friday, June 3, 2022

By Staff Reports

Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Yorkie dog) in the 500 block of Francis Street

Report of a Harassing Communications in the 700 block of Lee Road 357

Report of a Harassing Communications in the 3300 block of County Road 388

Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd in the 2100 block of Crest Club Drive

Report of a Theft of Property 4th (Doritos) in the 300 block of US Highway 29

Report of a Theft of Property 1st (Currency) in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue

