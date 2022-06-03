Valley incident reports for June 3
Published 4:27 pm Friday, June 3, 2022
Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Yorkie dog) in the 500 block of Francis Street
Report of a Harassing Communications in the 700 block of Lee Road 357
Report of a Harassing Communications in the 3300 block of County Road 388
Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd in the 2100 block of Crest Club Drive
Report of a Theft of Property 4th (Doritos) in the 300 block of US Highway 29
Report of a Theft of Property 1st (Currency) in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue