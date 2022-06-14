Vision LaFayette to host Taste of LaFayette Main Street Kick-Off

An event called the Taste of LaFayette Main Street Kick-Off will soon provide food, fun and fellowship on the square in LaFayette. It will take place on Wednesday, June 22 from 5 p.m. CDT to 7 p.m. CDT.

Adrian Holloway, who is helping organize the event with the Vision LaFayette committee she’s a member of, said citizens of LaFayette, as well as people from surrounding communities, are invited to attend.

“It’s a big deal, getting the Main Street designation in LaFayette,” she said. “We’ve seen some surrounding cities, Opelika being one that was really revitalized as a result of it. So we’re looking forward to some great things happening in LaFayette.”

Churches and congregations are especially encouraged to attend.

“What we recognize is that our churches, they’re a foundation of our community,” Holloway said. “We’ve got people that are working in the community, living in the community but certainly worshiping in the community. And so we want the churches to be a vital part of what’s happening and just kind of bring in the city together as we embark on a new journey.”

Holloway also said getting churches involved would also help get information about LaFayette’s Main Street designation to citizens and stakeholders.

Local restaurants will serve food for purchase at the event. One of the restaurants will be Krave Korner.

Jody Stewart, who is also on the Vision LaFayette committee, said some of the businesses participating at the event will be Stephanie’s, Gimme Some Sugar and LaFayette Nutrition.

Churches are encouraged to provide desserts and possibly simple kid games. There will be a church cookoff in which judges will choose the best cake and best pie.

Holloway said a representative from Main Street Alabama will give a speech on what the designation means for LaFayette.

“We want to make it a family-friendly event,” Holloway said. “So we’ll have some games that will be present. Of course, the LHS [LaFayette High School] marching band, the cheerleaders will be there. We’re looking for state representatives who will be present, as well, and again, just all of the stakeholders.”

The event holders are happy to provide churches with tables at the event. They recommend people bringing their own chairs. Churches can call Stewart at (334) 740-1532 or Holloway at (334) 497-0731 to accept or decline.

Stewart said there will be a four-hour Main Street training session on the same day.

“I think it goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.,” she said. “Anyone that wants to attend is welcome to. They just have to let us know that they want to attend.”

Stewart said the training will be on a four-point approach to running a Main Street community.

“And it’s just how businesses will get involved,” Stewart said. “We’re going to talk about branding the city. We’re going to talk about setting up a board, how they recommend we set up a board. They’re going to actually walk the city, and they said they will do some sort of project right off the get-go. Something that’s simple and easy so people can see some sort of impact immediately.”