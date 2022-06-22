Voters in Chambers County vote to continue 6 mill ad valorem tax

Voters in Chambers County took to the polls Tuesday and once again showed their support for the 6 mill ad valorem tax that has been in place since 2003.

In a vote of, 1,365 to 595, the 6 mill ad valorem tax carried.

Turnout for this primary run-off was extremely low, but enough to pass the measure that will continue to help fund Chambers County School District, Lanett City Schools and county roads and bridges.

Chambers County Superintendent Casey Chambley said he appreciates those that came out to vote in favor of the tax that is used to help fund schools and the county’s roads and bridges.

“Thank you so much! It shows a great confidence in our County Government,” Chambley said. “The highway department is doing a wonderful job trying to improve the roads of our county, and we are doing everything in our power to improve the educational opportunities for our kids. The money generated from this tax is a vital part of our budget. The overwhelming support for this tax shows that our citizens value their community and our kids. Thank you, Chambers County.”

In the Republican U.S. Senate run-off,, incumbent Mo Brooks conceded to Katie Britt, sending Britt to the November general election.