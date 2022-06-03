West Point Housing Authority holding Family Fun Day

Families from around the area will have an opportunity to bond with each other and enjoy a day of fun at an upcoming event being held by the Housing Authority of the City of West Point. Family Fun Day will take place on Wednesday, June 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the playground and basketball court on MLK Jr. Drive near the Pine Ridge apartments community.

Felicia Ashe, property manager for the Housing Authority, said a goal for the event is to bring mothers and fathers back into the community.

“It’s to provide our community with family and friends, fun, a safe place to celebrate,” Ashe said. “We’re aiming to empower men, women and children in the community.”

Ashe said the event is part of a Strong Families Initiative recommended to them by the Housing and Urban Development organization. The goal of the initiative is to provide resources that empower low-income families. She said the initiative used to be called the Father’s Day Initiative and that it was more focused on bringing fathers into the community.

There will be gift giveaways, prizes and games such as Connect 4 and cornhole at the event.

“So we’ll have Babies Can’t Wait, we’ll have a DJ …. We’ll have the Jungle Bus,” Ashe said. “We’re anticipating horses, but we haven’t gotten that 100 percent confirmed, yet. We’ll have jumping houses and games.”

Ashe said hot dog lunches would be served.

Additionally, Ashe said the Troup County Department of Public Health will be giving breast exams, checking blood pressure and educating people on lung health.

The event is free to attend. If it rains, the event will probably be rescheduled, as it’s too big to hold indoors.

The event is being sponsored by the Housing Authority of the City of West Point and the West Point Police Department.