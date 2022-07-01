West Point police make arrest in home invasion

Published 8:32 pm Thursday, June 30, 2022

By Staff Reports

On June 14, 2022 at approximately 11:41 a.m. officers with the West Point Police Department responded to 1215 E 14th Street in reference to a home invasion.

The victim told officers that someone entered her home, pointed a gun at her and took $100 dollars from her and a jar of marijuana.

The victim described the suspect as a black female, approximately 5ft. 8in., wearing a nose ring, wblack pants and a black hoodie.

Upon further investigation, the female suspect was identified as Samantha Ann Cherry (22), who was initially going to the home of 1215 E 14th Street to purchase marijuana. Cherry was arrested and charged with Home Invasion (16-7-5), Burglary (16-7-1), Aggravated Assault (16-5-21), Armed Robbery (16-8-41), and Possession of Firearm Convicted Felon (16-11-131).

After further investigation into video surveillance, the footage identified Cherry, and a black male walk into 1102 Avenue L with a jar of marijuana after the home invasion.

While the victim was speaking with officers, Maurice Winston can be seen approaching the police patrol car where a black male was seated, and he can be seen making threatening gestures towards him, slicing his throat with his hand while saying, “you are dead”.

At approximately 2:19 p.m., Winston went inside the residence of 1102 Avenue L, in West Point., and took back the jar of marijuana that was previously stolen.

On June 15, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to 1102 Avenue L in reference to shots being fired into the home.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered that 9 people were inside of the residence to include infant children. Investigators located 20 9mm shell casings in the roadway in front of the residence.

On June 27, 2022, at approximately 2:15 a.m., officers again responded to 1102 Avenue L in reference to shots being fired into the home. Officers arrived on scene and discovered that 7 people were inside of the residence during the shooting. There were also 5 .22 caliber rounds found at the scene as well.

June 28, 2022, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Winston. Winston was operating the vehicle with a suspended license, and when officers initiated the stop, Winston jumped out of the vehicle and proceeded to run on foot.

Winston was apprehended near E 8th Street and taken into custody. A search warrant was executed at 1215 E 14th Street where evidence was recovered that led to charges against Maurice Winston.

Maurice Winston is charged one count of Terroristic Threats (16-11-37), one count of Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer (16-10-24), one count of Driving without a valid license (40-5-20(A)), one count of Possession of Marijuana less than 1oz. (16-13-2), two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (16-11-13), and 16 counts of Aggravated Assault (16-5-21).

Tavis Jamal James is also wanted for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (16-11-13). Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Kristin King at 706-645-3548.

