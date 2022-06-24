Valley woman says she was shot in bed

This morning at approximately 6:30 a.m., Porcia Monica Calloway, 30, of Valley, reported that she was shot several times by an unknown person while she was in bed, according a press release from the Valley Police Department. Calloway had been taken to the EAMC-Lanier Emergency Room in a private vehicle. She told officers that she did not know who the shooter was and that she was shot through her bedroom window.

Calloway suffered several gunshot wounds and was being prepped to be transferred to EAMC-Opelika. Her wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

The shooting happened at her residence in the 100 block of East Sears Street. Officers and investigators processed the scene. As of Friday afternoon, no suspects had been identified and the motive is unknown.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Valley Police Department at (334) 756-5200 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP, 1-833-AL1-STOP, or online at www.215stop.com.