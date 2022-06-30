Wyatt’s Benefit Ride to help 7-year-old who needs open heart surgery

By Chase Davis

Aces on 80 Bar and Grill in Phenix City is hosting a big event next month with the hopes of raising funds for Wyatt Burnette, a seven-year-old boy who is in need of open heart surgery.

Wyatt has had a life far different than most kids. Born with nine heart defects, Wyatt has had to have multiple open heart surgeries in an attempt to keep him healthy. Now, he is in need of yet another expensive procedure.

As such, Wyatt’s family has partnered with Aces on 80 Bar and Grill to host a benefit ride in order to raise funds for his upcoming surgery. The ride will feature a number of raffles, including a 50/50 pot. Donations are also encouraged.

Registration will be July 23 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. EDT at the Sports Complex in Smith Station, Alabama. The ride will start promptly at 2 p.m. and will end at Aces on 80 Bar and Grill in Phenix City. Motorcycles, Jeeps, sports cars and trucks are all welcome.

For any questions or concerns, please contact Kimberly Burnette at (334) 704-3172. To follow Wyatt’s journey, you can follow #teamwyatt on social media.