Youth baseball teams eye world series

Several youth baseball teams are competing to qualify for the Dixie World Series in several age groups. Three different age groups are competing in Dixie Youth Baseball Tournaments.

The Valley 8-under team won the district tournament in Dadeville and will compete in the state tournament on July 8 in Tuscaloosa.

The Valley 10-under team played in the district tournament last week, but they finished as the runner-up and didn’t advance to the state tournament.

Valley’s 12-Under team is currently participating in the district tournament at Valley Parks and Recreation. They beat Russell County 24-0 on Monday. No matter how they perform in the district tournament, every 12-under team will be invited to the state tournament. Only the state champion will be invited to the Dixie World Series.

Mark Hudmon, the athletic manager of the Valley Parks and Recreation department, is most impressed by the youngest team.

“That whole seven and eight group is standing out right now,” Hudmon said. “You know one through 11, they’re hitting the ball and playing good defense.”

The Valley 8-under team scored 54 runs and only allowed 11 runs in their 4 district tournament games. They also came back from a 9-0 deficit in one game to win.