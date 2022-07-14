14 Chamber County 4-H kids attend summer camp in Columbiana

Fourteen Chambers County youth return Friday after a three-day, two-night summer at the Alabama 4-H Center in Columbiana.

The camp, which is situated on 264 acres of forest land on Lay Lake, featured a number of exciting activities including canoeing, kayaking, rock climbing, zip-lining and archery.

Rachel Snoddy, Chambers County 4-H Extension Coordinator, noted that the program gives kids the opportunity to have fun and do activities that they may never have done before.

“The summer camp program is just a great opportunity for the kids to get outside, have fun, and spend some time away from their phones and tablets,” Snoddy said.

Kids that were able to attend included Stephen Weaver, Levi Brewer, Rylan Cook, Madisyn Gibbons, Brooke Schmear, Jaqueline Van Schoor, Lyric Sturges, Skye Favors, Courtney Bolt, Chase Yates, Kara Pagan, Kenly Yeager, Carly Yates and Lilly Langford.

While this summer camp has come to an end, there are still several more exciting opportunities for kids in Chambers County. On July 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Chambers County 4-H will host its first RiverKids event of the year. The 4-H RiverKids is a youth kayaking program designed to help young people develop safe paddling skills while exploring the abundant water resources of Alabama.

In addition, the Chambers County 4-H is hosting their STEM camp on July 13 and 14. The camp will feature a number of hands-on activities and will give participants an opportunity to learn about robotics, rocketry, computer science, virtual reality, and much more. For more information or to register, contact the extension office at (334) 864-9373.