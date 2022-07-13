Alabama Power announces rate adjustments, affecting approximately 11,600 customers in Chambers County

Alabama Power announced that beginning in August, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $6 a month. According to a press release from Alabama Power Public Relations Coordinator Michelle Tims, this increase in price will help to cover the rising cost of fuel.

Tims stated that Alabama Power does not make a profit off of fuel expenses and that their use of different fuel sources has helped to keep the price lower.

“Using diverse fuel types and sources have helped dampen the increase – which is lower than the current rate of inflation,” she noted. “We do not make any money from fuel expenses and remain committed to providing the low-cost, dependable service customers have come to expect.”

In addition to the increase, customers will also notice a credit on their July bill. The typical customer will receive a one-time credit of around $19. The credit is due to lower than forecasted cost in 2021.

For customers who may be struggling to pay their bills, Alabama Power offers several options to provide assistance including:

Furthermore, Alabama Power recommends that customers take several energy savings tips into consideration to help lower the cost of their power bills. These tips include using room or ceiling fans to circulate air, turning up your thermostat and using heat-producing appliances such as dryers, dishwashers and ranges during the cooler nighttime hours