ALEA: Single-vehicle accident closes Alabama 50

Published 1:49 pm Saturday, July 9, 2022

By Staff Reports

File photo

According to a press release from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:27 a.m. Saturday, July 9, has caused a road closure. All lanes of Alabama 50 near Country Club Road, in Chambers County are blocked and will be for underdetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

