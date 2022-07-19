All-American Boys Chorus to perfom at Langdale Auditorium

VALLEY — The All-American Boys Chorus will be making its sixth appearance in the Langdale community on Friday, July 22. Approximately 30 youth from the chorus will be in concert at 7 p.m. EDT in the sanctuary at Langdale First United Methodist Church. The first five local concerts by the All-American Boys Chorus took place at Langdale Auditorium.

Bill Gilbert was instrumental in arranging those concerts at Langdale Auditorium. He was directing the Langdale Company at the time.

He’s retired from that but is excited about the Boys Chorus coming back to Langdale for a sixth performance.

“It’s going to be great,” he said. “I plan to be there.”

What’s now the All-American Boys Chorus started out as a small church choir in Orange County, California in 1970. It has since grown into one of the most beloved youth singing groups in the world. It is a 501(c)3 non-profit, non-denominational boys chorus that tours internationally and appears before many sold-out crowds. Every year, more than 100 boys learn creativity and leadership by their participation in the All-American Boys Chorus.