Ambassador Staffing cuts ribbon on new location

VALLEY — The Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning for a business that has relocated from West Point to Valley. The business, Ambassador Staffing, had been located on West 3rd Avenue next to the Wellstar Family Medicine Clinic. It’s now located between Hibbett’s Sporting Goods and Dollar Tree in the Village Square Shopping Center in Valley.

“We want to welcome you to your new location,” GVACC Executive Director Carrie Wood told Ambassador Branch Manager Holly Sanders. “Don’t hesitate to call on us if there’s anything we can do for you.”

Council Members Jim Clark and Henry Cooper welcomed the business to a new location on behalf of the City of Valley.

Ambassador has placed local job seekers in production jobs at Kia and its suppliers, in the hospitality industry at local hotels, and in places like Great Wolf Lodge and Kimble’s Food by Design in LaGrange. The Valley office can be reached at (706) 634-9075.

Two young beauty queens were at the ribbon cutting. Twelve-year-old Nevaeh Pope of Lanett is the reigning Miss Alabama Teen and four-year-old Dorothy Sanders of Huguley is the current Alabama Tiny Miss. They were crowned in a pageant at Crestview, Florida in April and will take part in the national finals later on this year.