Auburn University and The Brandr Group launch group licensing for student-athletes

Auburn University Athletics and The Brandr Group (TBG) have established a group licensing program for the university’s student-athletes covering all the Tigers’ 21 varsity sports. This collaboration creates new opportunities for Auburn University student-athletes who want to use their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) together with the school’s official trademarks and logos.

“Partnering with The Brandr Group will tremendously benefit Auburn student-athletes, Auburn Athletics and the Auburn Family,” Director of Athletics Allen Greene said. “TBG’s best-in-class leadership in group licensing will create opportunities that elevate the student-athlete experience while generating merchandise that allows fans to show their Auburn colors.”

The partnership with TBG allows for the collective use of student-athletes’ NIL in licensing and marketing programs, co-branded with Auburn University logos and marks. Student-athletes will have the option to voluntarily join a group licensing program. TBG will facilitate group licensing opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes. Participation in the program will not limit any student-athlete’s NIL rights in their individual licensing and marketing activities. Potential licensees interested in learning more about the program should contact Chris Reimer at TBG.

TBG, a brand management, marketing and licensing agency, will manage and administer the program as well as develop licensing opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes.