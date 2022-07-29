Big Valley Animal Rescue to host bar crawl

The Big Valley Animal Rescue, in partnership with the Red Clay Brewing Company and the Auburn Opelika Tourism Bureau, is hosting a fundraising event in downtown Opelika this coming Saturday at 5 p.m. EST. All proceeds from this event will go back to the Big Valley Animal Rescue to help pay for current and future veterinary bills.

The Big Valley Animal Rescue is a foster-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal rescue focused on bettering the lives of animals in the Greater Valley Area. The center helps to rescue stray and surrendered animals and pay for any needed medical expenses. Unfortunately, due to a lack of funding and fosters, the center has been unable to care for several animals. While they have hosted several fundraising events in the past few months, the Big Valley Rescue still has $12,199.01 left to pay off the remainder of their veterinary bills, according to their most recent update.

In a continuing effort to chip away at this large debt, the Red Clay Brewing Company is sponsoring a “Booze Clues” scavenger hunt and bar crawl throughout historic downtown Opelika. Stops will include Zazu’s Gastropub, Dough Pizza, Rock ‘n’ Roll Pinball, Irish Bread Pub, Whistle Stop, John Emerald distillery and Red Clay Brewing Company.

Tickets are $30 and include the ticket price for the event, three drinks from participating vendors and a t-shirt. There will also be a raffle for items that have been donated from local businesses in the area.

For those interested in registering, you can sign up and pay at the Red Brewing Company Facebook page. If you are unable to attend but would still like to support the Big Valley Animal Rescue, you can donate to them directly via PayPal.