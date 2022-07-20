Casner tapped as interim Lanett police chief

The Lanett City Council appointed Richard Casner as interim police chief at the city council meeting on Monday. This comes after current Chief Johnny Wood announced his retirement to be in effect on July 29.

Casner was born in Reno, Nevada and grew up in Buhl, Idaho, a small town southeast of Boise. Following the economic crash in 2008, Casner moved to Chambers County because his wife had family in the area.

Once he arrived in Chambers County, he decided to get involved with law enforcement, where he has remained ever since. During his 12 years of service, Casner rapidly progressed through the ranks of the department, going all the way from the base rank of officer to captain.

At the city council meeting, Casner introduced himself to the audience and noted that he was confident that he would be able to keep the department in order.

“I learned everything I know under the current chief, so I will be able to keep things going until we get a permanent chief,” Casner said. “If you need anything, just don’t hesitate to ask.”

The city council unanimously approved the appointment. Casner will assume the position of interim police chief after the retirement of Chief Wood.