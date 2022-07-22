CCSD superintendent discusses preparations for new school year

Chamber’s County School District Superintendent Casey Chambley discussed the preparations that the CCSD is taking in order to prepare for the 2022-23 school year at the School Board meeting on Wednesday.

“We are very excited that our school year is about to open,” Chambley said. “We have had a busy summer to say the least. We backtracked a little and had some things to take care of, but we have all doubled down and gotten things together and are ready to go.”

Chambley said that they are working on refinishing the floors in several of the schools and completing several maintenance orders so that schools can be opened on time. Furthermore, the schools’ moving companies are working tirelessly to move in supplies for teachers.

Chambley also discussed COVID precautions, noting that while he hoped that it would not be an issue this coming year, he was confident in the school system’s ability to handle any potential issues.

“Hopefully we will not see any issues with COVID and I hope that our numbers will continue to stay low in the county,” he said. “If we do have situations and issues that occur, we will revert back to our policy that we adopted and we will rely on data as it pertains to masks. Our nurses will keep an eye on that; they have done a good job of keeping up with that data thus far.”

The new dress code was also discussed at the school board meeting. Chambley noted that, despite the mixed reaction to the new police, the two dress code expos were a huge success.

“The parents that I talked to while I was there were very appreciative of the effort and that we were trying to find resources for them,” he said. “It is going to be a learning curve, but we are going to work through it…we look forward to improving the academic integrity and professionalism of our students for this upcoming school year.”

Chambley also took time to discuss the consolidation of the two high schools at the end school board meeting.

“[The consolidation] is another step forward for the students of Chambers County,” Chambley said.“It is a tough process, and it continues to be a tough process…but it is going to be an exciting one; it’s going to be good for our students and good for kids.”

The first day of school is on Aug 8 for all Chamber’s County public schools.