Chambers and Lee County to participate in annual sales tax holiday starting Friday

Alabama’s annual sales tax holiday for school-related items begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday and will continue through midnight on Sunday. This holiday will give parents the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies free of the state’s four percent sales or use tax.

Chambers County Commission Chairman Debra Riley noted that while Chambers County has participated in the tax free weekend for several years, the economical state of the country has made it far more important for citizens this year.

“Inflation has made [the tax free weekend] especially important this year,” Riley said. “It’s a great way to assist parents with children in school, and I hope that people will be able to take advantage of the opportunity.”

Tax-exempt products include:

4Clothing priced at $100 or less per article

4School supplies valued at $50 or less per item

4Books that cost $30 or less

4Laptops, computers, tablets, and printers with a selling price of $750 or less.

Furthermore, the Alabama Retail Association recommends that families take advantage of the temporary savings to stock up on items they might need throughout the year, like art supplies, diapers, printer paper and ink cartridges as they are included on the list of tax-exempt products.

The tax holiday applies to items ordered online for pickup or delivery. Walmart, Target and locally-owned retailers’ curbside services will qualify for tax exemption as long as the purchase and delivery of the order take place within the three days of the tax-free weekend.

Both Chambers County and Lee County are participating in the tax exemption.