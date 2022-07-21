Chambers County Day of Prayer to take place Aug. 5

VALLEY — The annual Chambers County Day of Prayer will be taking place on Friday, Aug. 5 on the east side of the Courthouse in LaFayette. This will be the 21st consecutive year it has taken place. The first one took place on Sept. 6, 2001, less than a week before the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11.

“Everybody was praying after that day,” said organizer Diane Perry.

The Chambers County Day of Prayer has served as a way to get the local school year off to a good start. Those who are gathered for prayer ask for safety for students, parents, teachers and administrators and for our leaders to have the moral guidance to make the right decision.

This year’s theme is “Chambers County is Expanding into the Future.”

On Monday, the Valley City Council approved a proclamation extending its support to the Chambers County Day of Prayer. City councils in Lanett and LaFayette along with the Chambers County Commission have always supported this special day.

On behalf of the Valley City Council, Council Member Marquetta Madden read aloud the proclamation and presented a copy of it to Reginald Dunn of the Day of Prayer Committee.

“We must continue to come together in praying for our leaders, our nation, and our state as a whole,” the proclamation reads, “so that in the spirit of trust, cooperation and goodwill we may beseech God for the strength and wisdom to make Chambers County a better place in which to live.”