Circle of Care looking for eight homeless people, looking to provide needed care

Eight homeless people who were previously living in an underpass in West Point have not been seen for several days according to Kevin Pigg, case manager at Circle of Care. Pigg, along with others from Circle of Care, have been working to provide needed food, water and medication to the homeless individuals in need.

“We are trying to do everything we can to make sure they are being taken care of,” Pigg said. “Unfortunately, when I went to see them, they had moved and we have not been able to locate them since.”

Circle of Care is a non-profit organization in Valley, Alabama that aims to provide education, resources, and support to help families in the Chambers County and Greater Valley Area. According to their website, their aim is to continually work to make the area a place where children are protected, individuals are respected, families are empowered, and community is valued. A large portion of their work revolves around addressing homelessness in the area.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the group of homeless individuals or if you would like more information about the programs that Circle of Care officers, contact the Circle of Care at (334) 768-4091.