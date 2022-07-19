City of LaFayette to host kickball tournament

The city of LaFayette is hosting a kickball tournament on Aug 6 at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Field in order to raise funds for three children with health issues. The tournament will help the families pay for transportation up to the UAB hospital in Birmingham, as well as other medical expenses.

The three children include Cayden Finley, who has several cardiovascular issues, Alaina White, who has leukemia and Adaiden Burton, who has severe cerebral palsy.

Tammie Williams, LaFayette councilwoman and organizer of the event, noted that this tournament is a great way for the city of LaFayette to get involved with the community and show support of the citizens.

“We want to show that the city of LaFayette is thinking about the three children and that we want to do everything we can to help the citizens of this community,” Williams said.

The tournament will feature multiple food vendors as well as the families themselves who will be accepting donations. Officially, the tournament is between the city of LaFayette and the citizens of LaFayette, however other teams are encouraged to sign up. A traditional kickball team has eight players, but teams can range from five to 15 players.

For those looking to register a team or those with any questions, contact Williams at (334) 864-8435.