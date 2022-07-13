Family Day to be held in August

The Montgomery-based Me and Mines Foundation is hosting a Western Party Family Day on Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature a number of fun events, music, games and food.

Christal Nelson, co-founder of the Me and Mines Foundation, said that she hoped that the event would be a fun event for families to come together. It will also serve as a fundraiser for the foundation’s programs.

“Currently, all of the funding for the foundation comes out of my and [my co-founders] pockets,” Nelson said. “We are dedicated to serving the youth, but we need funds to continue.”

The Me and Mines foundation was founded in 2014 with the goal of providing a network of mentors to children in need.

Serving communities all throughout Alabama, Me and Mines offers mentorship programs for youth, as well as a number of parent seminars.

“When we started in the city, we noticed that kids were always getting involved in things that they should not have. We decided right then that we wanted to do our best to mentor them and their parents so that we could keep them out of trouble and set them up for success,” Nelson said.

The Western Party Family Day is one of many stops that the foundation is taking on their “Turnup Tour,” in which they promote their organization and run events designed to encourage family time.

The event will feature live entertainment, horse riding, a mechanical bull, superhero meetups and several other vendors.

According to Nelson, the family day will be free and open to any family with school-aged children.

It will be located at LaFayette Heights Baptist Church. For those interested in contributing or attending as a vendor, contact Nelson as (334) 734-3884.