Joan Elizabeth Singleton Bryant of Lanett, Alabama was called to her eternal home with the Lord on Saturday, July 23, 2022, after spending an evening surrounded by family and friends. She was 85 years old.

She was born on June 6, 1937, to the late Elder Lee Singleton and Frances Sedinger Singleton.

Mrs. Bryant was a member of First Christian Church of Lanett and spent many years in the faithful service of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and donating her time to many ministries and helping those in need.

Ms. Bryant was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Nick Bryant, her parents Elder Lee Singleton and Frances Sedinger Singleton, sisters Carolyn Coleman and Ann Hawkins, brother Lee Singleton, nephew Jason Coleman, and great niece Cara Marie Coleman.

She is survived by nephews, John (Laura) Coleman of Phenix City, AL, Scott (Brandi) Coleman of Cedar Park, TX, and Marion Hawkins of Moreland, GA, and nieces, Angel (Chip) Thompson of Orlando, FL and Lia Hawkins of Moreland, GA, great nieces Kaylan Hart of Salem, AL, Abby Thompson of Orlando, FL, Caylee and Chloe Coleman of Phenix City, AL, and great nephews David Coleman of Jonestown, TX, Ryan Coleman of Cedar Park, TX, and Colin Thompson of Orlando, FL.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. EDT, at First Christian Church in Lanett, preceded by a visitation from 10:00 A.M. EDT until 11:00 A.M. EDT in the church chapel. The Reverend David Bradshaw will officiate. A private graveside service and burial will follow the funeral service.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the First Christian Church of Lanett, so the church may continue its ministry and help those in need.

Visit www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave her family a kind message, share a memory of Mrs. Bryant, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.