Juan Williams focuses on the little things at high school football media days

The LaFayette Bulldogs are entering what could be their final season before consolidation with Valley High.

Coming off of a seven win season, Head Coach Juan Williams will be entering his third year as head coach of the Bulldogs. LaFayette made the playoffs the last two years, but the Bulldogs are looking for a region title.

Williams was joined at Media Days by Joshua Combs, Donavan Floyd and Zyterrious Dawson.

“We’re trying to continue to protect the brand,” Williams said. “Our region changes a little bit. We’re ready for the challenge. Our kids have been coming up all summer. They’ve been working hard to get ready for this region. We’re still standing. Our kids understand what we expect out of them.”

Williams also wants his players to have fun this season.

“We’re trying to teach our kids to have fun and seize the day,” Williams said. “Kids look forward to everything, but every day is a day the good lord gave us. We enjoy the camaraderie with these kids. We don’t forget the little things. We’re teaching people. We teach them to be respectful young adults and do something for your community.”

Williams hopes his team will make a run in the playoffs this year.

“We’ve been put out two years in a row in the first round. Our kids know that,” Williams said. “In both situations, we’ll make no excuses. We had some kids down, but that’s the hurdle. We need to push past the first round.”

After two years of constant improvement, Williams is focused on working for more.

“The guys who sit before me have to know that the work has to continue,” Williams said. “We won five games. We won seven games. I asked my guys, ‘What’s next?’ You can control what’s next. They’re holding each other accountable. That’s in and out of football.”

One of the positions of focus for Williams this year will be the receivers.

“We lost a pretty good receiver. We lost a pretty good running back,” Williams said. “Those receivers and running back positions are key right now.”

Joshua Combs is hoping to help his team in any way this season.

“My goal is to play my part as best as I can and to help my teammates be better,” Combs said. “The next step is to make it past the first round.”

Over the summer, Williams and his team have focused on getting stronger.

“Only the strong survive in this game,” Williams said. “Physical toughness is something we have to get.”

LaFayette will return six offensive starters and five defensive starters.

“A lot of those guys know what we do,” Williams said. “We haven’t changed what we do. We’re talking about consistency. You have to play your position. Everybody has to do their part.”