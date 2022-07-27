Jylan Ware to host youth football camp

Giving back to his community is something former Valley Ram and NFL offensive tackle Jylan Ware says is important to him. With that in mind, Ware will host a youth football camp Friday, July 29 at the lower field behind Valley High School from 1 p.m. ET until 4 p.m. Sign-in will begin at noon, and thanks to some generous sponsors, there is no cost to register. Food trucks will be on-site, along with a DJ and photographers.

To assist with the camp, Ware is hopeful a few other area standouts will come out with him, provided their schedules allow, along with a few members of the Valley High School football team.

Ware says he wants the camp to be fun for kids of all ages to get introduced to the game of football and learn the fundamentals of the game.

“This is more [about] fundamentals,” Ware said. “Just come here and have fun and introduce the younger kids to football. I have a lot of people come in saying, ‘hey, my child has never played football before, so I’ll have something planned for the kids who know nothing, and also have stuff for kids who know a little more.”

Ware also says he has been overwhelmed by the support from the community, whether it be businesses making donations or coaches and players offering their time to help out during the camp.

“I love the support I’ve gotten on this,” Ware said. “Everybody around the area, businesses, just random people I don’t even know to say I’d love to help you out and stuff like that. And, my wife who’s been helping me through all of this, oh my God, I’d be lost if she didn’t help me. ”

While this is the first time Ware has dove into hosting a camp himself, he says he hopes this is the first of many.

“I’ve helped out and participated with other camps and stuff like old teammates who asked me to come by, and I’ve done that before,” Ware said. “But, for me actually throwing it myself and actually doing it in the Valley area, this is new to me, and it’s something I really want to get going and something I really want to succeed because I like to give back to the community.”