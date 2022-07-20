Keith Wilkerson, 66, of Dadeville died Friday July 15, 2022, at the East Alabama Medical Center.

Keith was born in Randolph County June 17, 1956, to the late Ernest Wilkerson and the late Eunice Burke Wilkerson, he was a member of the LaFayette Heights Baptist Church in LaFayette, graduated from Chambers Academy in 1975, was a member of the original football team, his career in fire service was with Opelika Fire Dept., LaFayette Fire Dept., where he served as fire chief, also was chief at Dadeville Fire Dept., Stillwater’s Fire Dept., and Pace’s Point Fire Dept., and served as a volunteer with Union Hill and Ridge Grove Fire Departments.

Funeral services was held Monday July 18, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the LaFayette Heights Baptist Church with burial in LaFayette City Cemetery with the Rev Paul Howard officiating.

Visitation was held Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the family life center of LaFayette Heights Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Audra Clanton Wilkerson, 3 children Kim (Jay) Wilkerson, Amy (Cody) Clark, and Ben Wilkerson,

Grandchildren Braelin Wilkerson, Katherine Mae Clark, Elizabeth Grace Clark, 4 sisters Geneva McCray, Pat Melton, Elaine Oliver, Mapie Knight, brother Delynn Wilkerson, and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Don Wilkerson, sister Margaret Powell, his in laws Floyd & Kitty Clanton, and sister in law Julia Treadwell.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your local volunteer fire department in Keith’s name.

On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al.