LaFayette Police Department hosts Youth Fun Day

LAFAYETTE – The LaFayette Police Department hosted a Youth Fun Day at the LaFayette High School this Friday. The event featured several water slides, a bouncy castle and a barb-b-que cookout.

LaFayette Police Chief George Rampey said that he was very glad that they were able to host the event and that it was a great way to give back to the community.

“Normally, we do a Youth Police Department around this time every year, but due to varying circumstances we were not able to host it this year,” Rampey said. “We were really glad that we were still able to do something fun for the kids today though; it is always nice to give back to the community.”

Tony Thomas, LaFayette councilman for District C, commended the police department and noted how the event would help to better establish trust between law enforcement and the local community.

“We have a great police department with really great leaders,” Thomas said. “This is a great event that they host because it helps to teach kids not to be afraid of police officers and instead that the police are always here to help.”

Thomas also noted that he hoped that the LaFayette Police Department would continue to host community events for kids of LaFayette.

“This is a good way for the community to get to know our law enforcement officers. I hope that we can do events like this more often.”

Also in attendance were City Clerk Louis Davidson, Camp Hill Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole, Camp Hill Police Chief Danny Williams as well as several members from the LaFayette Fire Department.