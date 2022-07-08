Laila Lancaster receives offer from Auburn

Lanett’s Laila Lancaster received an offer from Auburn on July 1. This is Lancaster’s second offer with the other being from Michigan State.

Even though Lancaster is only going to be a junior, she’s already receiving attention from several notable schools, including defending national champions South Carolina.

“I was very shocked and also happy,” Lancaster said. “The coach called me and offered me. I was in the car with my mom and on the phone with my AAU coach. I was so proud of myself.”

Lancaster’s top three schools are Auburn, Mississippi State and South Carolina in no particular order. She doesn’t have one specific school she’s always wanted to play at.

Lanett Head Coach Charlie Williams has also been in contact with college coaches about Lancaster.

“Several schools have contacted me,” Williams said. “Arkansas, Florida, Ole Miss and Mississippi State have contacted me. It’s just a lot of local Southeastern Conference schools.”

Lancaster is pleased with all the attention she’s receiving from big name schools.

“It feels very good,” Lancaster said. “I’m just so proud of myself and how far I’ve come. I hope I hear from a lot more schools.”

Although she’s getting looks from several schools, Lancaster has only toured Auburn. Williams shared his advice for Lancaster during the recruiting process.

“I’ve been through this before,” Williams said. “I just want Laila to take in the full experience. Don’t get locked in on one thing and enjoy the whole thing. Don’t forget it’s about being a student athlete first not an athletic student. That gets lost a lot of times. Kids get so worried about offers and scholarships, they forget about the academic parts that come with it.”

Williams also knows Lancaster has to focus on this upcoming season and not get distracted by the offers.

“Just take it one game at a time, and keep what’s in front of you in front of you,” Williams said. “Whatever happened in the past, just focus on what’s in front of you.”

Lancaster is also playing AAU basketball this summer, but she’s dealing with a knee injury that’s keeping her out currently.

As for Lancaster’s skillset, her height will attract several looks from college coaches. However, Williams believes she’ll bring more than that to the college level.

“I think she’ll bring a defensive presence,” Williams said. “One thing you can’t coach is size. She’s 6’5”. If you watch the NCAA tournament this past season, Aliyah Boston from South Carolina just dominated with her size. They were double and triple teaming her, and she was just too good because she was too big. Laila is a very good shot blocker, and she does a good job on the glass and getting outlet passes to the guards.”

Seeing as Lancaster is only a junior, she won’t make her decision until around the end of next year.