Lanett PD investigates July 1 shooting on Cherry Dr.

Published 10:10 am Wednesday, July 6, 2022

By Staff Reports

According to a press release from the Lanett Police Department, on July 1, 2022, officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Cherry Drive and North 14th Avenue, the entrance to the Old Jackson Heights Projects.

The release said officers located a black male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local trauma center for medical treatment.

This case remains under investigation and anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-5295 or 334-644-2146. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867 or online at www.215stop.com.

