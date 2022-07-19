Lanett Police investigating residential burglary

The Lanett Police Department is investigating a residential Burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Lanett Police Investigators released photos/video of the suspect involved in a residential Burglary. Investigators say that during the early morning of Friday, July 15, 2022, an unidentified white male made unlawful entry into a residence located on the Northside of Lanett.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Lanett police department at (334) 644-5295 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-7867 or (833) 251-7867. Any information received can remain anonymous.