Meet LaFayette High School’s new principal

LaFayette High School has announced that Christy Brock-Johnson will serve as its new principal for the 2022-23 school year. Johnson is coming from her role as principal of J.P. Powell Middle School, and noted her excitement for this new chapter of her career.

“I am very excited to serve LaFayette High school,” she said. “We have a lot of great ideas in the works that are going to help the students tremendously.”

Johnson graduated from Lanett High School in 1992. Afterwards, she continued her education at Alabama A&M University, earning a dual Bachelors degree in Early Childhood and Elementary Education in 1998. She went on to become a 2004 graduate of Troy University with a Masters in Elementary Education. Johnson also earned her Education Specialist degree in Elementary Education in 2016, and her Administration and Leadership Certification in 2018.

Johnson has over 24 years of experience in education in a variety of different capacities and is a native of the Chambers County area. While she started her career working as a 2nd grade teacher in Shawmut Elementary for 19 years, she has since worked in all levels of education. In addition, Johnson is the only teacher that has been recognized as a Chambers County Board of Education Teacher of the Year on both the Elementary and Secondary levels.

Johnson said that she wanted the theme of her tenure as principal to be “expect to finish strong.”

“A lot of kids have lost their motivation and want to give up,” she said. “I really want to remind students that it doesn’t matter how you started, it matters how you finish. I want to help students to set themselves up for success and plan for their futures, regardless of where they are right now.”

Johnson hopes to achieve this goal by working with teachers to provide resources to students that will help them map out their future, regardless if they plan to go to college, to trade school or into the workforce.

Furthermore, when asked about the upcoming consolidation plan for LaFayette High and Valley High, Johnson said was not concerned and was instead focusing on the upcoming school year.

“A lot of people are nervous about the upcoming consolidation,” she said. “To me, none of that really matters, I just want to concentrate on what is right in front of us and making sure that we finish strong.”