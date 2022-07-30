Missing woman found, sent to EAMC-Lanier for evaluation

In a press release from the Valley Police Department, on July 29, 2022, Sheree Nicole Finley, 35, was reported missing to VPD. Officers were advised that Finley was last seen at her residence located on 16th Place on July 29, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m. Detectives were notified and an investigation was initiated.

“Detectives were able to obtain Ms. Finley’s cellular phone GPS data,” the release says. “After examining the data, detectives were able to conclude that Ms. Finley’s probable location was somewhere on or near County Road 84. Detectives began a search of the area on the afternoon of July 29.”

On Saturday morning, detectives returned to County Road 84 to resume search efforts. At approximately 10 a.m. Ms. Finley was located. EMS was notified and responded to the scene. Ms. Finley was then transported to EAMC-Lanier for evaluation and treatment for dehydration.

This case is still under investigation and anyone with information regarding the case are encouraged to contact the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200.